Boston Kuk Sool Won is holding a car boot sale alongside its annual summer fun day this Sunday, July 2.

The event will take place at Merlin Terrace, in Boston.

There is no admission fee to attend.

There will be fun for all the family, as well as demonstrations, including one from martial arts students.

Stalls are still available for the car boot sale and fun day.

To book a stall, call 07874 735985.