Celebrating 21 years for event

A motorcycle event which began 21 years ago returns to Boston next Thursday, July 6.

From 5pm, Boston Bike Night will see riders of motorcycles, scooters, trikes and sidecares descend upon the town centre.

Enthusiasts can follow models from the Bargate End car parks, to Pescod Square and through to the Market Place.

It is estimated that last year’s event saw more than 2,500 bikes, and more than 3,000 people visiting at any one time.

Boston Bike Night began a group of Boston Motorcycle Riders Association members decided to organise a meet up.

The event is now organised by Boston Bike Night Committee, who are a group of Boston Motorcycle Riders.

The committee would like to thank businesses and sponsors for their support.

For further details of the event, visit www.bostonbikenight.co.uk