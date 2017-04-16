Chance to explore nature reserve

Take a walk on the wild side next Sunday, April 23, at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston.

From 10am to 12pm, children and adults can visit the reserve and enjoy a walk with a guide.

Visitors can see the best of the seasonal wildlife that Frampton Marsh offers as they walk around the nature reserve.

It is £4 per adult and children are half price, with a 20 per cent discount for RSPB members.

Dogs are welcome on leads, with two dogs maximum per person.

Booking is essential.

To book, call 01205 724678.