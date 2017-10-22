Charlotte Brontë is adapted for the stage

A critically acclaimed adaptation of one of English literature’s most celebrated novels is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Dyad Productions present Jane Eyre: An Autobiography next Friday, October 27, at 7.30pm.

The book has been adapted and directed by Elton Townend Jones and stars Rebecca Vaughan as Jane, and other characters.

A spokesman from Dyad Productions said: “Struggling to think, live and love beyond the stifling expectations of duty, class and convention, governess Jane Eyre and master Edward Rochester take a dark journey towards sensual and intellectual liberation.”

Of the show, the press say ‘hands down the best adaption of Jane Eyre’, ‘a theatrical masterpiece’, ‘nothing short of marvellous’ and ‘witty, defiant, brilliant’.

Tickets, priced at £14.50, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.

For further details on the production, visit www.dyadproductions.com