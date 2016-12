A winter wonderland comes to St James’ Church, in Freiston, this weekend.

A Christmas tree festival and fair will be held in the church on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can expect 30 Christmas trees decorated by the community on the theme of Christmas songs, 20 stalls selling home and handmade goods, and a programme of entertainment including school choirs, musicians, and cheerleaders.

Proceeds will go to church funds.