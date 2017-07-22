Church concert as part of annual music festival

A programme of serenades from Elgar, Dvořák and Tchaicovsky will be performed in Boston.

Orpheus Sinfonia will perform on Saturday, July 29, at St Boltolph’s Church (The Stump), as part of the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival (LICMF).

The annual festival works to bring classical music to the widest possible audience, with events in venues throughout Lincolnshire.

The Orpheus Sinfonia is the orchestra of the Orpheus Foundation, an organisation which supports young musicians as they emerge from studying music into the profession.

The orchestra’s patron is Dame Judi Dench, and president of the Friends of Orpheus Sinfonia is Aled Jones.

It is regarded as ‘one of London’s most vibrant, dynamic, and inspiring of young orchestras’.

The orchestra has previously performed at the Royal Festival Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and Windsor Castle.

They have also received airplay on BBC Radio 3 and BBC World Service.

Thomas Carroll is the artistic director and conductor for the Orpheus Sinfonia, and is an internationally known artist.

A spokesman for LICMF said: “We are delighted that he is appearing at the festival for the first time as a conductor.”

Tickets for adults are priced at £18 in advance from The Stump’s gift shop, or £20 on the door.

It is £5 for students and children in advance and on the door.

Music starts at 7.30pm.