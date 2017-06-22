Church fundraiser back for fifth year

An annual fundraiser for St Mary’s Church, in Frampton, returns for its fifth year.

This Saturday, June 24, Framfest will be held in the field next to the church from 1pm to 9pm.

It is organised by the Friends of Frampton Church, with profits helping to keep St Mary’s open.

Musicians including Autumn Storm, Kings and Bears, Matty Haynes and 50 Sniffs will perform.

As the event is in aid of the church, bands tend to play for minimal cost, if not for free.

Organiser Joanne Overton from Friends of Frampton Church said: “Musicians do it out of the kindess of their hearts.”

Attractions will also include children’s rides, face painting and stalls.

Refreshments will also be available.

Admission £5 for adults, and £1.50 for children between four and 11. Entry is free for younger children.

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching for Friends of Frampton Church.

For details, search for Framfest15 on Facebook.