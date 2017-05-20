Circus show with an ab-ulous twist

Britain’s Got Talent auditionees are bringing a circus show with a twist to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Forbidden Nights will be at the venue in Spain Lane on Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

The show – which carries the tagline ‘circus just got sexy’ – will include stunt-orientated routines using aerial chains, fire and acrobatics.

There will also be dance routines from Forbidden dance crew, and comedy from West End compere Lewis Winyard.

Forbidden Nights made their debut on Britain’s Got Talent two years ago in the audition stages.

A spokesman said: “Leave your inhibitions at the door, the show has it all to keep you entertained, an unrivalled thrill ride packed full of energy, talent and comedy, giving you a night to remember.”

Shows are at 8pm on both evenings.

Tickets priced from £19.50 are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

For more on Forbidden Nights, visit: www.forbidden-nights.co.uk