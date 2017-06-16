Classic car show celebrates 25 years

Preparations are being made for the Boston Classic Car Club annual show on Sunday, August 13.

It will be the 25th year, and will be held at Graves Park, in Kirton, from 10am to 4.30pm to the public.

Gates for visitors open at 7.30pm, and vehicles must be in place before 9.30am.

There will be stalls, classic vehicles, crafts, and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (weather permitting). Vehicle entry forms can be downloaded from www.bostonclassiccarclub.org.uk.

Admission is £4 for adults, and free for accompanied children under 16.