Classic car show is back next wekeend

The Boston Classic Car Club annual show returns next Sunday, August 13.

The show has been going for 27 years, but celebrates its 25th show in 2017.

It will be held at Graves Park, in Kirton, with gates open from 10am to 4.30pm for the public.

Attractions on the day will include classic vehicles stalls, crafts, and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (weather permitting).

Admission to the show is £4 for adults, and free for accompanied children under 16.

For further details on the show, visit www.bostonclassiccarclub.org.uk