Lincolnshire Youth Wind Orchestra and Boston Youth Pop Orchestra are set to perform at The Stump, in Boston.

The Masonic Tercentenary Celebration Concert is this Saturday, July 1, from 7.30pm.

It has been sponsored by the Provisional Grand Lodge of Lincolnshire, and the concert will honour the 300th anniversary of the United Grand Lodge of England.

Tickets priced at £8 for adults, and free for those under 16 are available from The Stump, or from Barry Topliss on 01205 367128 or cbtoppy@aol.com