Create artwork for project in town

A free arts workshop is to be held in Boston’s Market Place this Friday, April 7.

The session is being held as part of the From Stump to the Sluice project to create artwork for the town.

The pieces have been commissioned by local arts organisation Transported and the Witham Central and Carlton Road Neighbourhood Action Group.

On Friday, from 10am-3pm, people will be able to join artist James Sutton to create fish in clay to be cast later.

These will then help create an artwork featuring a shoal of aluminium fish created from melted down cans.