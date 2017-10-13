Drama society take on comedic play

An award-winning dramatic society in Boston is bringing its latest play to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Boston Playgoers Society present Alan Bennett’s classic comedy Habeas Corpus from Wednesday, October 18 to Saturday, October 21.

Habeas Corpus was first performed in 1973, and starred Alec Guinness, Phyllida Law and Andrew Sachs.

The original plot set at the home of doctor Arthur and Muriel Wicksteed follows fortunes of Arthur, who pursues his patient Felicity Rumpers, while Muriel lusts after another man.

It includes all the ingredients for a classic comedy - mismanaged lust, mistaken indentifies and dropped trousers.

Boston Playgoers was founded in 1928, and has developed a reputation for high quality productions.

Members are proud to support Coppafeel, a breast cancer charity, with this proudction. Shows are at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £10.50, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or 01205 363108.