Folk singers Lynne Heraud and Pat Turner will perform at Boston Folk Club, in Eagle Street, on Monday, May 8.

Lynne Heraud has previously performed with Sue Ashby, John Lambert and Frank Lee, and has produced music with Keith Kendrick.

Pat Turner toured for six years with Filigree, making an album and single.

A spokesman said: “They are entertaining performers, with a great personality which comes through in their music.”

Tickets are priced at £6 on the door.

Music starts at 8.15pm.