Enjoy a patriotic evening of music with Swineshead Silver Band

Expect lots of flag waving as a Battle Of Britain Proms Night is coming to Boston.

The event on Sunday, September 17, will take place at the Peter Paine Performance Centre, in Rosebery Avenue.

Performing will be the Swineshead Silver Band, led by musical director and conductor John Lyon.

Audiences are invited to bring a picnic and flags.

Tickets priced at £8 are available from Butterfly Hospice shops in Boston and Spalding.

They are also available by calling 01205 311222.

Doors open at 6.30pm, and music is from 7pm.