Enjoy an autumnal stroll at RSPB Frampton Marsh

Visitors can enjoy an autumn amble at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston, next weekend.

Next Friday, October 8, from 2pm, visitors can take a gentle stroll around the nature reserve and try to spot some seasonal wildlife.

A guide will be able to inform walkers about the reserve and its wildlife.

Walks are priced at £4 for adults, and £2 for children, with a 20 per cent discount for RSPB members.

No dogs are allowed on the walk.

Booking is essential.

Call 01205 724678 to book your place.