Entertainment from tribute acts at the Gliderdrome

Tribute acts to leading ladies in the music industry are coming to The Gliderdrome, in Boston, for Diva Night.

There will be tributes to Jess Glynne, Lady Gaga, The Spice Girls and Little Mix this Saturday, July 8.

There will also be music from host Steve Greenhough.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.