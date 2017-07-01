Evening of music and dance at The Stump

A music and dance event will be held at The Stump, in Boston, next Saturday, July 8, at 6.30pm.

The Boston to Bollywood Ball will include live entertainment from Bhangra dancers, a DJ, and three course Indian meal served in The Stump.

There will also be an auction, prize draw and raffle.

Proceeds will go to the Heritage Lottery Fund project ‘A Passion for People’.

The project will carry out essential repair and restoration work on The Stump tower and its interior.

Tickets priced at £50, which includes food and entertainment, are available from The Stump gift shop.

For details, call William on 01205 310929 or email william.culley@parishofboston.co.uk