Evening of music at monthly folk club

Singer and songwriter Michael Chapman is set to perform at The Eagle, in Boston.

Michael will be appearing at the venue in West Street on Monday, June 12, as this month’s Boston Folk Club guest.

He first appeared on the folk circuits in 1966, and was signed to a record label three years later.

Michael went on to record albums including Rainmaker and Wrecked Again, mixing intricate guitar instrumentals with a full band sound.

He is regarded as one of the UK’s best finger picking style guitar players, following in the footsteps of Ralph McTell, John Martyn, Davey Graham and Bert Jansch.

Michael continues to record albums, with his latest album, 50, released at the beginning of this year.

In April, Michael appeared on TV show Later… with Jools Holland alongside Ed Sheeran, and performed a track from his new album.

Music starts at 8.15pm.

Entry is priced at £8 on the door.

To join the Boston Folk Club mailing list, send an email to greg.swain@btinternet.com