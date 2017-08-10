Evening of music for the whole family

An evening of rockabilly is coming to Boston Bowl, in Rochford Tower, this Saturday, August 12.

The band will play a mixture of Rock n Roll, blues, country and punk music for audiences, and take inspiration from Johnny Cash and Elvis.

Other entertainment will include a free jive lesson from The Boston Jive Club, taking place between 7pm and 8pm.

This will be followed by a disco featuring all your rockabilly favourites.

Bigfoot Discos will be entertaining audiences of all ages.

Relentless will also be playing from 8.30pm until late.

There is no need to worry if rock music is not your thing, as the bowling lanes will be open as usual for games.

After working up an appetite, the Sliders Diner will also be staying open late.

To add to proceedings, there will be prizes up for grabs for the best dressed adult and the best dressed child.

Entry to Boston Bowl is free for the rockabilly night.

For further details, search for Boston Bowl on Facebook.