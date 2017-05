A Spring concert for Boston Orchestra will take place this Saturday, May 13, at The Sam Newsom Music Centre, in Boston.

The leader of the orchestra is Andrew Hutton, conducting during the concert will be Georgina Boaks and playing flute will be Gillian Walsh.

Audiences can expect to hear musical compositions from Mozart, Elgar, Hérold, Fauré and Saint-Saëns.

Music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults and children under the age of 15 accompanied by an adult will have free entry.