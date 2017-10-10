Evening of music from concert club

Members of Boston Concert Club are set to perform at Guildhall Museum, in Boston.

Trio Volant will entertain audiences on Tuesday, October 17, at 7.30pm.

The trio have previously appeared at Huddersfield Music Society and Lincoln International Chamber Music Festival.

The programme will include The Barber of Seville Sinfonia by Rossini and Divertimento by Mozart.

For details and tickets, call 01205 357832 or email ksosborne@hotmail.co.uk

Details are also available from www.bostonguildhall.co.uk