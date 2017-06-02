Evening of music from orchestra

Boston Sinfonia is set to return to The Stump, in Boston, for an evening of music on Saturday, June 10.

The concert will open with Hector Berlioz’s orchestral showpiece Overture Le Carnival Romain, and will conclude with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No 1.

Treasurer of Boston Sinfonia David Compton described Rachmanioff’s symphony as ‘powerful, dramatic, romantic and ultimately heroic’.

Boston Sinfonia’s principal clarinet, Neil Atkinson, is the soloist in Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Concert No 1.

Musical director and principal conductor for the concert will be Nigel Morley.

The orchestra was founded in 1996, and has gained a reputation for performances of fine classical music.

Musicians of all ages and from all over Lincolnshire are members of the orchestra.

Music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 in advance, or £12 on the door.

They are available from the Boston Stump gift shop, or through its website www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk

For more, search for Boston Sinfonia on Facebook.