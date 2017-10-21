Evening of soul and motown at The Gliderdrome

A night of soul and Motown music is coming to The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

Diane Shaw will be joined by Motown Mikey for the event next Saturday, October 28, at 7.30pm with dancing from 8pm.

There will also be music from host for the evening Steve Greenhough.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets are priced at £20 on the door.