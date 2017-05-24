Evening with ukulele star

A ukulele artist who has previously performed with Ken Dodd and Frank Skinner is set to perform at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Andy Eastwood will play at the venue in Spain Lane this Saturday, May 27, at 7.30pm.

On his Boston gig, Andy Eastwood said: “Blackfriars Theatre is a lovely intimate place - I did a panto season a few years ago and loved it.”

As a child, Andy began studying classical violin and piano, before developing a passion for jazz and popular music.

He taught himself the ukulele, and made history at Oxford University as the only musician ever to give his degree recital on ukulele.

Andy has performed about 300 times with legendary comedian Ken Dodd, who gave Andy his break into the theatre scene.

He has also played with stars including Max Bygraves, Joe Pasquale, Frank Skinner, Des O’Connor and Roy Hudd.

Andy’s theatre career saw him tour for 12 years with nostalgia show We’ll Meet Again, where he notched up 1,000 performances portraying ukulele legend George Formby.

He has previously also had international appearances in Italy, Poland and even the USA.

Tickets are priced at £13.50 for adults and £12.50 for concessions.

They are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the Blackfriars Box Office on 01205 363108.

For more on Andy Eastwood, visit www.andyeastwood.com