Event marks 60 years since first rock and roll gig at The Gliderdrome

A rock and jive night will be held to mark 60 years since Rory Blackwell and the Blackjacks played at The Gliderdrome, in Boston,

Roy Raven and the Winkle Pickers will perform on Saturday, October 14, from 7.30pm, with support from Abbie Clayton and dancers from The Giles Academy.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Proceeds go to Macmillan Cancer Support.