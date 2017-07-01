Exhibition honouring annual archaeology event

Boston Guildhall starts its celebration of the Festival of Archaeology next week.

The venue in South Street will open an exhibition next Saturday, June 10.

The Festival of Archaeology is a national event held from Saturday, July 15, to Sunday, July 30.

Visitors can delve into archaeology sandpit boxes, dress up as a beadsman or a merchant, and explore the town.

As of the festival, the Knights of Shirbeck will make a guest appearance on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

For details, visit www.bostonguildhall.co.uk