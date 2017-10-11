Exhibition showcasing all things small at Boston Guildhall.

A dolls house and miniatures exhibition will be held at Boston Guildhall next week.

The event on Saturday, October 21, will include about 10 displays of beautiful, hand-crafted and miniature creations.

Visitors will also be able to buy dolls house items and miniatures.

There will also be refreshments of scones, cakes, sandwiches and drinks to enjoy.

Visitors can view the exhibition between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

There is no entry fee, but any donations are welcome.