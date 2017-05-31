Family activities at two day event

A weekend of family fun will be held in Beech Wood, in Boston, this Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 10am to 4pm.

Attractions include The Knights of Skirbeck, treasure hunt, music, tombola and plant sale. There will also be stalls.

On Saturday, there is a storytelling tent, and on Sunday there will be birds of prey and willow weaving.

There is also a big lunch from noon on Sunday, where visitors can bring a plate of food to share as a contribution, or picnic.

For details, email info@bostonwoods.co.uk or call 01205 723954.