Famous DJs to play in town

Talented producer and DJ Tom Zanetti is set to perform at Boston’s Assembly Rooms next week.

On Saturday, June 17, Tom will be performing alongside fellow DJ and re-mixer K O Kane at the venue off Market Place.

Tom and K O Kane will be performing hits such as You Want Me, which has received more than 15 million hits on YouTube.

Tom Zanetti, originally from Leeds, has gained a huge following which has led him to performing regularly in Ibiza, as well as Belgium, Mozambique, Tenerife and Paris.

Emma Clark, manager at the Assembly Rooms said: “I’m so excited to have Tom Zanetti coming to the venue.

“He is the biggest name in clubs at the minute, his tracks always create a capacity dancefloor and will surely sell out. A great night to be had by all.”

After negotiation and diary management with Tom Zanetti’s agent, the club is looking forward to showcasing the stars.

Gemma Bowers, leisure operations manager at Assembly Rooms, said: “We are again showing that our venue is not only of significant importance to the night-time economy in the town and district, but also has respect from major agents too.”

Tickets have already gone on sale, and are proving in demand.

VIP tickets are priced at £25, and VIP packages from £35, with general admission priced from £8.25.

To book, visit www.assemblyrooms.co.uk/event/zanetti, and for details call 01205 205215.