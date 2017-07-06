Folk club to host a singaround event

A host of local musicians are set to perform at The Eagle, in Boston.

The event will be held on Monday, July 10, at the venue in West Street, as part of Boston Folk Club.

Boston Folk Club normally invite a special guest each month to perform.

For this month, instead of having a guest artist, local musicians will take it in turns to perform a song or two.

Music starts at 8.15pm.

There is no entry fee, but there will be a raffle.

To join the Boston Folk Club mailing list, send an email to greg.swain@btinternet.com