Folk foursome set to play town’s monthly music club

Popular Lincolnshire acoustic folk foursome Between the Lines are set to play The Eagle pub, in Boston.

Made up of Phil Biggs, John Blanks, Mark Addison and Dave Tucker, the band will play on Monday, November 13, as part of Boston Folk Club.

Between the Lines have long been a staple of the Lincolnshire folk and acoustic scene, playing both cover versions of their favourite artists, and their own songs.

The band formed in 2006 when songwriters Phil and Mark, who played in Lincolnshire ceilidh band Akmed’s Camel, decided to form a duo outside of the main band to perform their original songs and others that did not fit the ceilidh dance repertoire.

Mark then met John Blanks and together they wrote The Fallen of Fulstow - a song about the First World War which won the 2006 Lincolnshire Folk Song competition.

Phil, John, and Mark have recently recruited Dave into the band, with Phil and Mark already playing with Dave in their other band Crossing the Tracks.

Music starts at 8pm.

It is free entry.