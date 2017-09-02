Folk sensation to play in The Stump

Barbara Dickson, Scotland’s best-selling female album artist, is set to perform at The Stump next month.

She will be joined by her pianist Nick Holland for an acoustic set on Thursday, September 28, at 7.30pm.

Barbara enjoyed chart success with Answer Me, and her number one single, I Know Him So Well, and has had six platinum, 11 gold, and seven silver albums in her career.

She has also enjoyed a stage career, winning an Olivier award for Best Actress in Blood Brothers and Spend Spend Spend.

In 2002, Barbara was awarded an OBE by the Queen in the New Year’s Honours for her services to music and drama.

Nick Holland joined Barbara’s touring band playing keyboard, and vocals on her Full Circle album.

Barbara and Nick have recently started performing as a duo.

Barbara said: “It’s a different experience to working with the bigger band but just as enjoyable and gives the most breathing space.”

Supporting Barbara on the evening will be Anthony Toner, a songwriter from Belfast.

Anthony has released six albums, and has played for audiences from Belfast to Toronto.

He has shared the stage with Barbara Dickson, Frances Black, Guy Clark, Nanci Griffith and Van Morrison.

Speaking about the concert Adam Kelk, head verger at The Stump (St Botolph’s), said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Barbara Dickson to St Botolph’s Church as part of her nationwide tour.

St Botolph’s has a large history of being a particular favourite with musicians, having hosted Aled Jones and Lesley Garrett in recent years, so to have the opportunity to host Barbara’s only Lincolnshire concert is truly special.

“The acoustics of St Botolph’s are truly unique and myself and the team are very excited for the concert.”

Tickets are available from the gift shop in The Stump for £25.