Free lunchtime concert at town landmark

Rosemary Field, from The Royal School of Church Music, is set to perform at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston.

Rosemary will be at the church, affectionately known as The Stump, tomorrow (Thursday, August 31) at 12.30pm.

The event is part of a series of lunchtime organ recitals taking place at The Stump during August.

Admission to the organ recital is free, but there is a retiring collection for donations.

To find out about future events at The Stump, searching for Boston Stump on Facebook.