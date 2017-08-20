Free organ recital at town landmark

Professional organist John Lyon, from Heckington Parish Church, is set to perform at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston.

John will be at the church, affectionately known as The Stump, next Thursday, August 24, at 12.30pm.

As well as his love of organ playing, John also leads the Heckington Church Band and St Andrew’s Singers, who perform at St Andrew’s Church.

The event is part of a series of lunchtime organ recitals taking place at The Stump this month.

Admission to the recital is free, but there is a retiring collection for donations.