Full steam ahead for threshing and classic car show

An annual threshing and classic car show is set to return to a venue near Boston this weekend.

The Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show will take place on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10.

The show which is celebrating its 31st year will be held in Silver Hill Field, in Gauntlet Road, Bicker, with gates open from 10am.

Attractions on the day will include engines working the threshing drum, baler woodsawing and stone crushing.

There will also be classic cars, motorcycles, tractors, stationary engines, craft and trade stalls and a pet corner featuring giant tortoises.

There will also be activities and events to entertain children.

Refreshments of sweet stalls, hot dogs and barbecue, cream teas and a bar will also be available.

On Saturday, there will be a dog show from 1pm, and entertainment provided by Spalding Ukulele Orchestra.

The Black Pig Border Morris Dancers will also perform on both days.

The church will also be open during the weekend with displays by schools and the Boston Embroidery Guild.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults, and £1 for children.

The show is once again raising funds for St Swithun’s Church, in Bicker.

Thanks to the show, £100,000 has been raised for St Swithun’s Church, resulting in a new roof, windows, a new chancel roof and a heating system.

For further details on the show, visit www.www.bickersteamshow.co.uk