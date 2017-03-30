Search

Fun events for children this school holiday

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170223-175416001

Workshops based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are being held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

On Wednesday, April 5, from 10am to noon there is a workshop for children between four and seven-years-old, costing £10 for Blackfriars Theatre Academy members, and £12 for non-members.

On Thursday, April 6, from 11am to 3pm, children between seven and 15-years-old can take part.

It costs £22 for Blackfriars Theatre Academy members, and £25 for non members.

To book call the box office on 01205 363108.