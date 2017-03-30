Fun events for children this school holiday

Workshops based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are being held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

On Wednesday, April 5, from 10am to noon there is a workshop for children between four and seven-years-old, costing £10 for Blackfriars Theatre Academy members, and £12 for non-members.

On Thursday, April 6, from 11am to 3pm, children between seven and 15-years-old can take part.

It costs £22 for Blackfriars Theatre Academy members, and £25 for non members.

To book call the box office on 01205 363108.