Fundraiser for dog rescue centre with base near Boston

An animal rescue centre is holding a fundraiser to help with kennel renovation.
Jerry Green Dog Rescue, in Algakirk, is holding a Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 28, at Southview Holiday Park Hotel, in Skegness.
It will include dancing, live entertainment and an auction.
Guests will also receive a welcome drink on arrival and a three-course sit down meal.
Guests can arrive at 7pm, to be sat from 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced at £40, are available from 01205 260546.
