Get your binoculars at the ready for birdwatching cruises in Boston

Birdwatching cruises are taking place on the Boston Belle this summer.

Next Tuesday, August 15, nature lovers can meet at Boston Marina for a day of birdwatching.

You can meet at the marina from 9.30am, opposite the Lock Keepers Office on Witham Bank East, and the boat will leave at 10am.

The route will go along the River Witham and into The Wash.

The cruise is expected to last five hours.

Tickets are priced at £18.50 for RSPB adults, and £10 for RSPB members under 16-years-old.

For non-members, it is £21, and £11.

To book, visit www.southhollandcentre.co.uk or call 01775 764777.