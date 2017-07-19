Go back in time and meet the knights

The Knights of Skirbeck are coming to Boston Guildhall Museum, in South Street, this week.

On Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, visitors can meet knights, ladies, and craftsmen from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

They will be able to try on armour, look at weaponry, and examine items.

There will also be guided tours at 11am and 1.30pm on both days.

Tickets, priced at £2, are available from the reception, as well as on the day.

It is free entry, although donations are welcome.

Refreshments will be also be available.