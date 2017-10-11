Golden year anniversary show for Richard Digance

Multi-talented entertainer Richard Digance is celebrating 50 years of songs and stories in a show at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Richard Digance will be appearing at the venue in Spain Lane as part of his golden anniversary tour on Sunday, October 15, at 7.30pm.

The show will include 50 years of songs and stories that led to a BAFTA nomination for TV Entertainer of the Year and a gold award from The British Academy of Composers.

During his career, Richard has enjoyed 4,000 live shows, had 62 British tours, written three stage plays, released 32 albums, written 14 books, and had nearly four million views on YouTube.

He has also composed the songs and music for Bill Bryson’s best-selling audio CD book The Road To Little Dribbling.

Career highlights for Richard include playing the London Palladium with Robin Williams, a guitar duet with Queen’s Brian May and supporting Steve Martin in the US.

As well as being a talented singer, Richard is also an established writing collaborator, content provider and after-dinner speech writer.

He has worked with football legend George Best, appeared on Countdown, and worked with Sky TV pundit Chris Kamara.

Tickets, priced at £15.50 for adults and £13.50 for concessions, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the box office on 01205 363108.

For more on Richard Digance, visit his website www.richarddigance.com