Halloween comes early to Boston club venue

You are all invited to a Monsters Ball Halloween Party at The Assembly Rooms, in Boston.

This Saturday, October 28, fancy dress is encouraged for a night of Halloween fun at the Town Bridge venue.

Entry is free before 11.30pm for zombies, demons and monsters.

There is also a free cocktail up for grabs for ghoulish partygoers who arrive before 12.30am.

There will also be drink offers available on the night.

Tickets, priced between £3.75 and £7.50, are available from www.assembly-rooms.co.uk