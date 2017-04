An egg-citing Easter egg trail starts this Saturday, April 1, at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston.

Visitors can walk around the reserve, trying to crack the clues as they go.

If youngsters get the answers right, they will win a chocolately treat, perfect for Easter.

The trail runs from 10am to 4pm daily.

Visitors are advised they should allow about one hour to walk around the reserve.

It is £2.75 to take part, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

Trails end on Monday, April 17.