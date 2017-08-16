Have a Wild night at The Gliderdrome

Audiences will be transported back in time when an 80s tribute band come to the Gliderdrome, in Boston.

The venue in Spain Place will host Wild Boys next Saturday, August 26, at 7.30pm.

Vanessa Hunt will be joining Wild Boys at The Gliderdrome, in Boston. EMN-170814-132931001

The band, who formed in 2009, have performed gigs in Europe, the USA and even the Caribbean.

Wild Boys have also worked alongside legendary musicians from the 80s including ABC, Bucks Fizz, Go West and Chesney Hawkes.

Audiences will be treated to songs from Wham, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, Erasure, Simple Minds, and Frankie Goes To Hollywood.

A spokesman for the band said: “Dig out those leg warmers and shell suits, and come along to enjoy a nostalgic trip back to the 80s.”

Joining Wild Boys at the gig will be Vanessa Hunt, a vocalist who has worked with the band for some time.

Vanessa also appeared on The Voice in 2015, and impressed Tom Jones, Ricky Wilson, and Rita Ora, before choosing Rita as her coach on the show.

The singer is also the founding member The Fascinettes, a Motown tribute band, who started out this year.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Dancing is from 8pm with host Steve Greenhough.

Tickets priced at £15 are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets are £20 on the door.