Have a wild time with ARK

A wildlife park near Boston is offering visitors a festive experience with a chance to meet Santa.

Guests can visit Santa every day from today (Thursday) to Christmas Eve at Ark Wildlife Park.

Jamie Mintram from ARK Wildlife Park, said: “In the run up to Christmas the Ark will be getting in the festive mood with Santa’s grotto and festive animal encounters through out the day. You never know who you may meet.”

Visitors get the chance to meet some of the 150 animals who live at the wildlife park including snakes, llamas, caiman and ring-tailed coati.

You can also catch a glimpse of Frost the arctic fox whose coat is getting whiter by the day.

Keen eyed individuals who can spot Rudolph the red nosed caiman are also in with the chance of winning an annual pass to the park.

Youngsters can visit Santa in his grotto, make Christmas crafts, and have lots of festive fun.

There will be a Rudolph treasure trail, gingerbread decorating, a make a wish tree and much more.

Visitors can also get up close and personal with animals in festive encounter shows, which always prove popular.

For adults, there is mulled wine and mince pies in the cafe, which are a Christmas staple.

For more details about the wildlife park, visit: www.arkwildlifepark.co.uk or search Ark Wildlife Park on Facebook.