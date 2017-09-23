Have the complete experience at show

Complete Madness and the UB40 Experience are making their way to The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

The bands will be appearing at the venue in Spain Place on Saturday, September 30.

Complete Madness started out in 1992 as a band called Beat The System, with Mark Keegan and Derek Wood.

1994 saw the band change its name to Complete Madness, adding Chris Halford and Chris Collier to the line up.

Current members are Derek, Mark, Dave Potter, Kev Stanfield and Brett Biggs.

The UB40 Experience will also be performing.

The band describe themselves as the ‘only UB40 tribute band that pay homage to all members of UB40’ and enjoy gigs across the UK.

Members have played alongside Brian Travers, from UB40, as well as Laurence Parry and Tony Mullins.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.