Herbal remedies on the agenda for health group

The latest monthly meeting of the Fenland Natural Health group takes place this evening (Thursday, September 28).

The session will take place at Sutterton Village Hall, from 7.30-9.30pm.

September’s meeting is going to focus on herbal winter remedies.

Members shall be looking closely at cold and flu prevention, plus how to treat these common health issues, as well as irritating coughs and sore throats.

The herb of the month is going to be Sambucus nigra (elderberry).

Entry is £3 per person which includes a complimentary drink, tastings and a hand-out to take home.