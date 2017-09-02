Heritage open days at Guildhall Museum

Boston Guildhall is giving visitors the chance to celebrate its history by taking part in Heritage Open Days.

The theme for this year in Lincolnshire is freedom, justice and equality.

The museum in South Street will be open for free from Wednesday, September 6, to Saturday, September 9, between 10.30am and 3.30pm each day.

Visitors will be able to watch films of real cases tried in the courtroom at Boston Guildhall, and consider whether the verdict and punishments given were fair.

For details, visit www.bostonguildhall.co.uk