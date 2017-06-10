Hidden talent set to take centre stage

Talented performers will have a chance to shine at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Boston’s Got Talent comes to the venue in Spain Lane next Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, at 7pm.

The event aims to find hidden talent in the town.

It is open to singers, groups, comedians, and dancers.

Tickets are priced at £7 available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01205 363108.

For further details on how to take part, call Barbara Brown on 01205 761144 or email dancekrazy46@gmail.com