High school drama comes to stage

A hit Disney musical combining elements of Romeo and Juliet and Grease is set for the stage at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Blackfriars Theatre Academy present High School Musical tomorrow (Thursday, May 11) at 7pm.

The story follows sports mad Troy, and maths mad Gabriella, who meet at school.

Theatre mad siblings Ryan and Sharpay battle with Troy and Gabriella to secure the lead in the school musical.

A spokesman for the show said: “Full of upbeat songs and energetic dances, it’s everyone’s favourite guilty secret.”

A cast member said: “Everyone’s spent hours learning their lines and getting their head in the game, and now ‘we’re all in this together’ to start ‘breaking free’ on stage. Go wildcats!”

Performances are tomorrow (Thursday, May 11) at 7pm, Friday, May 12, at 7pm, and Saturday, May 13, at 2pm, and 7pm.

Tickets priced at £11 for adults and £10 for concessions are available from www.blackfrairsartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01205 363108.